Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of Al Nabbagh & Al Aamerah housing projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the progress of work at the Al Nabbagh and Al Aamerah housing projects, which are designated for citizens as part of ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and promote sustainable community development across Al Ain Region.

Upon visiting Al Nabbagh housing project, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed renaming the project to Al Metlaa.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed the latest developments and completion rates across a number of housing projects being implemented by Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), in partnership with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), in Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza began the tour by reviewing progress at phase one of the Al Aamerah housing project in Al Ain Region, which is being implemented by IMKAN Properties under ADHA’s supervision for beneficiaries of the authority’s housing services. The first phase of the project spans an area of 5.94 square kilometres and comprises 2,350 residential units, with a total value of AED8 billion.

Phase one, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, offers a fully integrated residential ecosystem, including four mosques, three schools, two early learning centres, a fuel station, two majlises and 10 retail outlets, to meet the daily needs of residents and enhance overall standard of living.

The tour also included a visit to the model villa at Al Metlaa housing project (formerly Al Nabbagh), which is being implemented by Bloom Holding under the supervision of ADHA and ADPIC.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed the project’s plans and progress. Extending over an area of 5.1 square kilometres, the project will deliver 2,236 residential villas for citizens, with a total value of AED8 billion, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Citizens who have obtained housing loans from ADHA can purchase villas within the Al Metlaa development (formerly Al Nabbagh), which is strategically located in Al Ain Region. The project offers villa options ranging from three to six bedrooms, featuring designs that combine contemporary and Andalusian architecture.

The development also includes a comprehensive suite of facilities and services, including four schools, three mosques, a health and fitness club, a nursery and healthcare facilities, as well as restaurants, cafes and commercial spaces, providing elevated living spaces for citizens.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised that the development of integrated housing projects in Al Ain Region is a cornerstone of enhancing citizens’ wellbeing and quality of life, as providing comprehensive residential environments supports meeting family needs, strengthens social stability, and contributes to building cohesive and sustainable communities.

He further highlighted that these projects are aligned with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support citizens and provide suitable housing within modern and integrated residential communities.

He also underscored the significance of continuing to expand the scope of housing projects in Al Ain Region, to ensure sustainable social development, align with citizens’ aspirations and provide a suitable social environment across the region.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hazza during the visit were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADHA and ADPIC; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; and Eng Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADHA and ADPIC, said, “The housing projects we are developing reflect our firm commitment to implementing the directives of our wise leadership to promote social stability and provide citizens with living environments that meet their families’ needs and enhance overall wellbeing. We believe in delivering modern homes within fully integrated residential communities that go beyond housing to offer essential services and amenities that support everyday living and enhance quality of life for families.”

Hamad Hareb AlMuhairi, Director-General of ADHA, said, “These projects come as part of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s commitment to implementing the directives of our wise leadership aimed at meeting citizens’ housing needs. In line with the authority’s focus on providing suitable housing that aligns with the aspirations of citizens, the projects have been made available through the ‘Expression of Interest’ service. This enables beneficiaries to review available projects and select the most appropriate choice for themselves and their families.”

Eng Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said, “These projects underscore ADPIC’s commitment to developing integrated communities with advanced infrastructure and comprehensive public and service facilities that meet citizens’ needs and enhance quality of life. Through planning and implementation in line with the highest standards, and in collaboration with our strategic partners, we are working to create sustainable residential environments that support quality living in Al Ain Region and across the emirate of Abu Dhabi and to fulfil citizens’ aspirations for a prosperous housing future.”