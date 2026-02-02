CEPA signing with Sierra Leone strengthens UAE presence in West Africa: Minister of Foreign Trade

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, affirmed that signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Republic of Sierra Leone is an important step that strengthens the UAE’s presence in West Africa and opens new horizons for trade and investment cooperation with one of the continent’s promising economies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi said that Sierra Leone is considered one of the active economies in West Africa, with a gross domestic product of around US$8.64 billion and economic growth forecasts of nearly 4% in 2025 — higher than the global average.

He also highlighted the country’s rich natural resources and strategic geographic location, which includes one of Africa’s deepest natural harbors in the capital, Freetown.

He noted that the agreement will contribute to boosting bilateral trade, especially in the sectors of minerals, iron ore, bauxite, and agricultural products such as cocoa and fish. He pointed out that Sierra Leone is one of the world’s leading producers of rutile, accounting for about 14% of global production, in addition to its exports of diamonds and iron ore.

Regarding the current state of economic relations between the two countries, he said that the value of non-oil trade between the UAE and Sierra Leone reached approximately US$153 million in 2025.

He also referred to the signing of a memorandum of understanding to regulate the contractual employment process for Sierra Leonean labour, in addition to Sierra Leone benefiting from the UAE’s Green Investment Initiative in Africa, launched during COP28.

He added that the agreement will further enhance the UAE’s role as a pivotal hub in global supply chains and a key link connecting the markets of the Arab world, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It will also provide promising opportunities for service sectors, particularly logistics, construction, engineering, healthcare, education, environment, financial services, telecommunications, tourism, and travel, given the rapid growth of Sierra Leone’s services sector.