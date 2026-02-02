Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring FFRD's Board of Directors, chaired by Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi

FUJAIRAH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (1) of 2026, reconstituting the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development (FFRD).

Under the Decree, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi will serve as Chairman of the Board, with Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani appointed as Vice Chairman.

Board members include Mohammed Hassan Al Dhahnani, Rashid Obaid Ali Al Obaid Al Dhahnani, Khalid Abdullah Al Dhahnani, Huda Rashid Abdullah Al Suraidi, and Fatima Rashid Saeed Al Hantoubi.