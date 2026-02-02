Dubai Customs celebrates 'UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever' week

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the directives of the UAE leadership to honour the longstanding brotherly ties between the UAE and the State of Kuwait, Dubai Customs marked the occasion with an exceptional celebration for its Kuwaiti brothers.

The Passenger Operations Department organised a distinctive welcome programme that conveyed warmth, respect, and friendship to visitors from Kuwait.

The initiative included a special reception journey, beginning with greetings at Kuwait International Airport, a heartfelt gesture symbolising the strong bonds between the two nations. The celebration continued upon the travelers’ arrival at Dubai International Airport, where guests were warmly welcomed and presented with gifts reflecting the spirit of the occasion. The reception drew wide appreciation from travelers, many affirming that UAE-Kuwait relations remain a lasting model of friendship and echoing the slogan, “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever".

Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said, “Our participation reflects our commitment to strengthening human and fraternal ties with our Kuwaiti brothers. We are proud to offer them an exceptional experience that makes them feel genuinely welcomed and valued.”

He added that the passenger operations celebrations will continue throughout the week, embodying the strong strategic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait. “This national celebration reflects the bonds of brotherhood and affection, bridging human, economic, and historical connections, in collaboration with our strategic partners at Dubai Airports,” Ahmed concluded.