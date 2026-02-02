Ministry of Investment launches new whitepaper highlighting UAE’s evolving role as forward-looking global financial hub

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Investment has launched a new whitepaper titled “From Capital Exporter to Financial Architect: The UAE's Evolving Role in Global Finance”, offering an in-depth perspective on the country’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic and future-ready financial ecosystems.

The whitepaper traces the UAE’s financial sector journey from the establishment of foundational institutions at the beginning of the millennium to its emergence as a globally connected hub encompassing banking, wealth and asset management, insurance, fintech, Islamic finance, sustainable finance, and digital assets. It outlines how an ambitious government vision, deliberate policy choices, sustained infrastructure investment, and forward-looking regulation have positioned the UAE as both a trusted recipient and a reliable exporter of capital.

The report highlights the central role of foreign direct investment in the UAE’s financial services sector. Despite a slowdown in global FDI flows in 2024, the UAE recorded a 48.7% year-on-year increase in inflows to US$45.6 billion, officially entering the world’s top ten FDI destinations. Since 2022, finance and insurance have accounted for 21% of the UAE’s inward

FDI stock.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, stated: “Guided by a clear and forward-looking economic vision, the UAE has evolved from a traditional exporter of capital into a proactive architect of the global financial ecosystem. FDI has been central to this transformation, supporting the financial sector’s consistent contribution of between 9% and 10% of GDP from 2018 to 2024 – underscoring its role in economic diversification and long-term resilience, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for international capital.

Through the Ministry of Investment, we remain committed to enabling an agile, future-ready, and globally connected investment ecosystem that supports responsible innovation and sustained growth.”

The whitepaper also underscores the UAE’s institutional architecture as a core enabler of its financial transformation. Platforms such as the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Dubai Financial Market, and Dubai International Financial Centre have created a multi-jurisdiction regulatory ecosystem aligned with international standards.

Reflecting on the country’s innovation-led approach, the report highlights flagship initiatives including the Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme, the launch of instant payments platforms, the Digital Dirham, dirham-backed stablecoins, and purpose-built digital asset frameworks. These developments have supported the UAE’s rise as one of the world’s

most crypto-friendly and fintech-enabled markets.

The whitepaper’s showcase of leading international entrants and UAE-grown, co-created investment platforms stands as a clear testament to the strength and global competitiveness of the UAE’s financial ecosystem. Its publication reaffirms the country’s steadfast commitment to broadening opportunities for global investors, innovators, and institutions looking to participate in its rapidly advancing financial landscape.