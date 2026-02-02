EWEC, Khalifa University partner to develop advanced grid technologies

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology have signed an agreement to jointly develop advanced energy system tools that will contribute to the stability and resilience of the UAE’s rapidly decarbonising energy sector.

As Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy mix evolves at an unprecedented pace, EWEC is executing a comprehensive strategy to transform the water and power sector, enabling nearly emissions-free water production by 2030 and 60% of Abu Dhabi’s energy demand to be met by renewable and clean energy sources. This includes the large-scale deployment of utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, forecast to exceed 30 gigawatts (GW) by 2035, complemented by 8GW of battery energy storage systems and the decoupling of water and power through low-carbon-intensive reverse osmosis desalination.

With this increased integration of renewable sources of energy across the country, effective grid stability management becomes crucial to ensure a reliable and secure power supply. EWEC and Khalifa University will together develop intelligent software modules that enhance critical grid functions. The scope of collaboration includes developing intelligent modules to support the integration of large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems with energy storage into the power grid.

These include modules designed to predict power ramping requirements, serving as advisory tools for operators to ensure system limits are maintained securely. Additionally, the collaboration will develop machine learning–based tools for estimating system inertia and forecasting frequency deviations, accompanied by recommendations to mitigate potential risks to grid stability.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “This collaboration with Khalifa University directly supports our mission, and reflects EWEC’s broader role in shaping the UAE’s energy future through strategic planning, the deployment of world-leading solar and battery energy storage assets, and the transition to near-zero emission water production via reverse osmosis. By integrating advanced analytics, AI-driven forecasting, and national research partnerships into our operations, we are building the capabilities that will underpin a future-ready water and power sector and deliver real progress toward the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “Khalifa University is pleased to collaborate with EWEC on this impactful project, which exemplifies the role of academia in solving real-world energy challenges. Our collaboration with EWEC is also a strategic investment in the UAE’s energy future and positions Khalifa University at the nexus of innovation and national strategy.

By harnessing advanced deep learning and intelligent modelling at scale, we will help shape resilient, data-driven power systems that anticipate demand, optimise supply, and accelerate the transition to low-carbon generation. Equally, we are supporting EWEC’s mission while building national capability — transferring frontier knowledge to the next generation of Emirati engineers and system operators — so the UAE leads not just in deploying solutions, but in designing the systems that define tomorrow’s energy landscape.”

By enhancing real-time operational decision-making and resilience, the partnership will support the UAE’s long-term energy security and decarbonisation efforts while also advancing national research and development capabilities through a structured knowledge-transfer package, including technical documentation, training, and a multi-day operational workshop. The collaboration also ensures Emirati participation in the project team, with monthly reporting on skills transfer and national capacity-building outcomes.

This initiative aligns with EWEC’s long-term strategy to deliver a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy system that integrates advanced analytics with world-class infrastructure to ensure stability, accelerate decarbonisation, and build national capability for the next generation of system operators and energy leaders.