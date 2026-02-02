UAE, Sierra Leone enhance economic relations through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, witnessed the signing today of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations.

The agreement is expected to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the agreement represents a significant step forward in deepening economic ties with Sierra Leone across a broad range of priority sectors.

He noted that it reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to building partnerships with countries around the world, aimed at driving sustainable development, fostering shared prosperity, and creating new opportunities for future generations.

The CEPA was signed during a ceremony at Qasr Al Shati by His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Ibrahim Alpha Sesay, Minister of Trade and Industry of Sierra Leone.

The agreement will reduce trade barriers, enhance investment flows, and promote private sector collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.

In recent years, the trade relationship between the UAE and Sierra Leone has shown promising growth, with bilateral non-oil foreign trade reaching USD153 million in 2025. The UAE-Sierra Leone CEPA aligns with the UAE’s long-term objective of strengthening economic ties with African nations, reflecting its commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and diversification across the continent.

The UAE is the continent’s largest source of new FDI, with over USD110 billion invested across the continent since 2019. As the UAE continues to enhance its trade and investment relationship with Africa, it aims to unlock new opportunities for businesses and create lasting partnerships that will accelerate mutually beneficial economic growth.