Sharjah Ruler chairs second meeting of SCHESR

SHARJAH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, chaired the second meeting of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR) on Monday, affirming that academic institutions in the emirate are advancing through ambitious, well-planned strategies.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Council of the Sharjah Police Academy, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; H.Hi. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah; H.H Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the University of the Arts in Sharjah; and members of the Council, who are presidents and directors of universities, academies and higher education institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah praised the efforts of the Council members and the achievements of the past period, noting that the Council comprises three modern universities that require academic support based on leading global models and best practices at prestigious universities worldwide.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his great joy at the graduation of the first batch of University of Khorfakkan students, noting that they deserve the good news of direct appointment after graduation, in appreciation of their hard work and diligence, and noting that academic institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah cover a wide range of specialisations across various fields, and a number of them have been admitted to membership of specialised international organisations, which indicates the importance and strength of the academic programmes offered.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah signed an Emiri Decree to appoint Dr Nadia Mahdi Al Hasani, Director of the Academy of Visual Arts at the University of the Arts in Sharjah, to the membership of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The Council approved the regulations governing the grant and discount programme for higher education and scientific research institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the Council's commitment to organising educational support mechanisms, ensuring fairness and transparency in the award of educational opportunities, and enhancing the sustainability of the higher education system, in a way that serves students and academic institutions alike.

The Council also adopted a number of decisions to support and develop the higher education system in the Emirate and enhance the efficiency of academic and research performance in higher education institutions, in line with future trends and contributing to sustainable development.

The Council reviewed the executive summary of the proposed regulation and the policy on regulating scholarships and discounts in higher education institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, to ensure the expansion of educational opportunities and support deserving students. It also reviewed the executive summary of the strategy for higher education and scientific research in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with the future directions it includes to develop academic programmes, improve educational outcomes, and enhance competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

The Council reviewed the general report on its most prominent works and achievements over the past period, as well as the performance indicators and qualitative initiatives that contributed to supporting and developing the higher education system in the Emirate. It also discussed the framework of the Sharjah Strategy for Scientific Research and Innovation, reviewed its axes and objectives aimed at enhancing the scientific research environment, supporting innovation, and linking research outputs to sustainable development needs.

The Council reviewed the Quality Assurance and Governance Report, which addressed mechanisms to enhance institutional performance, ensure adherence to the approved academic standards, and consolidate the principles of good governance in higher education institutions.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the commemorative plaque upon his arrival, marking the official opening of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research building.

He also launched the Council's website by activating it via a smart device. The website provides its services to learners, researchers, educational institutions, and the scientific research and innovation sector, in addition to displaying the most prominent figures and statistics related to academic institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan watched a film about the journey of excellence in academic institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah and the most prominent achievements of the past period, in addition to reviewing the number of programmes, specialisations and graduates in each academic institution, the continuous development efforts, the stages of academic growth and their effective contribution to the preparation of qualified national cadres in various disciplines.