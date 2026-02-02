Palau President: Innovation, international partnerships cornerstone for strengthening resilience of small states in facing challenges

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- President of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr., affirmed that small states face compounded challenges amid global climate and economic changes, underscoring the need to strengthen international partnerships and adopt innovation and technology as essential pathways to building more resilient and sustainable economies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second preparatory day of the World Governments Summit 2026, currently being held in Dubai, President Whipps noted that Palau’s population does not exceed 18,000, making it imperative to develop a development model based on economic diversification, with sustainable tourism at its core, alongside expanding renewable energy projects to achieve a more efficient and lower-cost future.

He highlighted the importance of striking a balance between protecting natural resources and enhancing productivity, particularly in unlocking the potential of the oceans, noting that Palau is a major ocean state that increasingly relies on the blue economy as a driver of growth.

He further explained that digital transformation has contributed to improving the efficiency of government services and accelerating procedures, in addition to developing the education system through the adoption of remote secondary schooling, reflecting the role of technology in opening new horizons for development and creating economic opportunities capable of attracting investment, particularly in the financial sector.