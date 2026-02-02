ENEC, Ma’an partner to support activities of Abu Dhabi Community Centre in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, part of the Department of Community Development to activate the Abu Dhabi Community Centre at Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region.

As the first entity in the UAE to sign the agreement, the move forms part of ENEC’s efforts to enhance community engagement and promote social wellbeing in Al Dhafra Region, home to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Delivered in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Community Centre brings high-quality, inclusive sports and recreation facilities within easy reach of residents across Al Dhafra Region.

The initiative is designed to promote healthy and active lifestyles through sports programmes and events for youth, families, women and People of Determination. By promoting balanced living, teamwork and volunteerism, the initiative helps build healthier habits, strengthens local sports culture and community spirit to bring people together.

This project falls under the authority’s From the Community to the Community initiative, an effort that strengthens community participation and deepens the culture of giving in Abu Dhabi. In line with the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, the initiative highlights the invaluable contributions of individuals and organisations whose support drives meaningful social impact across the emirate.

The centre will play a vital role in strengthening community spirit in Madinat Zayed by offering programmes and activities that promote an active, healthy, and cohesive community. It is designed to ensure inclusion for all, including welcoming citizens, youth, senior citizens, People of Determination, and every segment of the community to benefit from its services. By creating new opportunities and enhancing overall wellbeing, the centre will help energise the Al Dhafra Region and enrich the vitality of the Madinat Zayed community. This is part of ENEC’s approach to partnering with members of the communities that live near to the Barakah Plant in Al Dhafra Region, ensuring that the benefits of clean, reliable electricity are matched by investments in health, cohesion and opportunity for all residents. The agreement also supports the development of Emirati talent in Al Dhafra Region by expanding job opportunities and encouraging positive, healthy activities that protect and empower youth and help future generations reach their full potential.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “Al Dhafra is our home, and we are proud to give back to those who neighbour our Barakah Plant. Through this partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, we are continuing to invest in facilities that make a difference to people’s daily lives beyond the electricity we generate for our communities, encouraging wellness and activity as well as providing inclusive spaces for families and youth. We are committed to giving back to the region that has supported us - standing alongside communities to make everyday life healthier, happier and more connected.”

Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director-General, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said, “Partnerships with the public, private, and civil society to jointly work together, bringing key social projects to life to the community of Abu Dhabi are at the heart of what we do at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. Our partnership with ENEC comes as part of our commitment to support corporates in reaching their Corporate Social Responsibility goals by connecting them with projects that address social priorities and support community development. This partnership will strengthen our volunteering ecosystem, connect us to the wider community and enable us to enhance social engagement, advance community wellbeing and improve quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

The partnership aligns with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s broader mission to promote meaningful community engagement and foster a more inclusive society, enabling community members to contribute towards projects that enhance quality of life for all. By strengthening these connections, the authority helps drive sustainable social development and supports initiatives that enhance overall wellbeing in Abu Dhabi.