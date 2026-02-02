'World’s Coolest Winter' campaign generates AED12.5 bn from 5 mn hotel guests: Minister of Economy and Tourism

AL AIN, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the sixth edition of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign achieved hotel revenues of AED12.5 billion and attracted around 5 million hotel guests across the country over a six-week period, recording one of the highest occupancy rates globally at 84%.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he affirmed that the campaign succeeded, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, in achieving qualitative accomplishments that reflect the strength and diversity of the UAE’s tourism sector and contribute to enhancing its competitiveness at both regional and global levels.

He explained that the campaign witnessed remarkable turnout and strong engagement on social media platforms, and received extensive media attention and coverage locally, regionally, and internationally. It, he noted, reached nearly 900 million followers through the participation of more than 50 local and international content creators as part of its events.

He added that the results of the UAE tourism sector in 2025 carry a major surprise, as preliminary indicators and figures point to significant growth. He noted that the UAE has become an attractive year-round tourism destination, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, road and transport networks, airports, and other modern facilities that meet the aspirations of tourists and visitors from around the world.

He further stated that the tourism sector continues to achieve strong growth indicators with positive expectations for the coming period, pointing out that tourism’s contribution to GDP currently stands at around 15%, compared to the target of 17% under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, reflecting the sector’s resilience and its ability to achieve sustainable growth.

Commenced on 16th December and running for 6 weeks, the 6th edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign showcased the UAE's premier eco-tourist destinations, verdant green spaces, and unique winter experiences. This initiative directly supports the strategic objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.