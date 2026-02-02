RAK Ruler attends opening of 17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

RAS AL KHAIMAH,2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered an inspiring opening keynote address on the first day of the 17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), where he spoke about the critical role of science and research in addressing global challenges and shaping a sustainable future for the coming generations.

During his address, H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted how science lights the path for long-term progress, emphasising the importance of discipline, collaboration and responsibility in advancing knowledge that benefits humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said, “The value of science goes beyond knowledge itself; it is fundamental to humanity’s progress, resilience and hope for the future. Throughout history, societies that invested in science were able to adapt, endure and prosper. In a rapidly changing world, it is science that lights the path ahead, as it asks us to look beyond what is known and imagine what is possible.

“Investing in science is not a luxury; it is a necessity for our future. Whether in science or other fields, our vision in Ras Al Khaimah is to empower our people and enable our institutions to give them the platform they need to succeed. We believe strongly that institutions exist to serve people, to make daily life simpler, faster and fairer, and to ensure that opportunity is accessible to all. When institutions function well, confidence follows: confidence to invest, to innovate and to plan for the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud stated that IWAM reaffirms Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation, and to strengthening a knowledge-based economy aligned with the national vision of investing in human potential, empowering scientific talent and expanding international partnerships in advanced research fields.

Ras Al Khaimah firmly believes that advanced sciences, particularly materials science, are fundamental to sustainable development, given their pivotal role in advancing industries, enhancing quality of life and delivering innovative solutions to global challenges across energy, health, the environment, technology and other vital sectors, H.H. Sheikh Saud added.

He commended the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM), for organising this leading scientific forum, and for its continued efforts to attract global expertise and foster a stimulating research environment that encourages constructive dialogue, the exchange of ideas and the formation of research partnerships in service of humanity.

Now in its 17th year in Ras Al Khaimah, IWAM brings together leading scientists, academics and researchers from prestigious academic institutions around the world, including Nobel laureates, for three days of lectures, discussions and academic exchange focused on the role of advanced materials in shaping future technologies and addressing global challenges.

Local participation from UAE universities has been growing year on year, with 128 professors and students from across the country taking part in this year’s forum, including 18 from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah.

During IWAM, two sessions will be dedicated to students from UAE universities. The first, on Wednesday, is organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research and will involve 110 students, who will have the chance to ask scientists questions about advanced materials. The second, on Thursday, will see RAKCAM board members award the winners of a student competition, the Ras Al Khaimah Educational Innovation and Sustainability Competition, organised by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, which attracted 403 entries from across the country.

Professor Sir Tony Cheetham, Chairman of RAKCAM and Research Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said, “The International Workshop on Advanced Materials is a unique platform for scientific discussion on materials that hold great potential for the future of humanity, and we thank H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his continued support in hosting this forum in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The applications of advanced materials have progressed rapidly in recent years, with current usage in mobile phones, solar cells, LED lighting and water purification. IWAM provides an excellent opportunity for the international scientific community to come together and explore their transformative potential. These materials are not only the foundation of next-generation technologies but they also shape the possibilities of tomorrow’s industries, healthcare systems and sustainable solutions. By providing a platform for collaboration and discussion, we ensure that ideas are translated into innovations that improve lives, enhance economies and empower communities worldwide. The dialogue that begins here today will resonate in the technologies of the future.”

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.