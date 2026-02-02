UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents discuss cooperation within framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to review bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation.

The talks took place within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Aliyev’s working visit to the UAE, discussed collaboration opportunities in areas that serve both nations’ development ambitions, particularly the economic, investment, development, and renewable energy fields.

The two leaders also discussed the recent announcement of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which honoured the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, hailing it as a global model for reconciliation and a landmark step towards conflict resolution.

H.H. congratulated President Aliyev, describing the award as a tribute to the wisdom of both nations in reaching an agreement that paves the way for peace, cooperation, and stability between them and across the Caucasus region, for the benefit of all its peoples.

President Aliyev praised the efforts and goodwill initiatives of His Highness the President, as well as the UAE’s diplomatic role in advancing peace, stability, and security both regionally and globally.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; several ministers; top officials and the accompanying delegation of the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, a Letter of Intent was announced between the UAE and Azerbaijan on defence cooperation, along with a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a twinning relationship between the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

President Aliyev arrived in the UAE earlier in the day and was welcomed by His Highness the President, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials.