Mashreq delivers net profit before tax of AED8.3 billion in 2025

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mashreq delivered a strong performance in 2025, achieving a net profit before tax of AED8.3 billion in 2025, with net profit after tax of AED7.0 billion, reflecting the Bank’s ability to translate scale, diversification and operating discipline into strong earnings despite the introduction of corporate income taxation.

According to financial results for 2025, strong operating income was achieved, reflecting the scalability of Mashreq’s diversified, globally connected franchise, underpinned by strong balance-sheet growth and expanding trade and transaction flows.

Operating income reached AED12.6 billion in 2025, up 3% year-on-year (YoY) on an adjusted basis excluding the one-off gain resulting from the IDFAA partial divestment in 2024, supported by higher origination volumes and stronger income contribution across Mashreq’s franchises.

Non-interest income increased 16% YoY (excluding one off gain from partial divestment of IDFAA), driven by a 53% increase in investment income and a 30% increase in other income (excluding one-offs), reflecting higher transaction intensity and reinforcing the shift toward a more balanced and fee-accretive earnings mix.

Balance-sheet momentum accelerated in 2025, driven by strong client demand, disciplined balance-sheet deployment and continued expansion across Mashreq’s core franchises.

Total assets increased 25% YoY to AED335 billion as at 31 December 2025, reflecting broad-based balance-sheet growth across the UAE franchise and selective expansion aligned with client activity.

Total lending across customers and banks grew 30% YoY to AED230 billion, supported by strong origination across wholesale, retail and financial institution portfolios and higher transaction and financing volumes.

Customer deposits rose 27% YoY to AED205 billion, underpinned by continued growth in granular retail and corporate balances, with a CASA ratio of 62% providing a stable, low-cost funding base.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman, Mashreq, said, “As we reflect on 2025, Mashreq’s progress is defined by resilience, disciplined growth, and a clear commitment to our purpose as a trusted enabler of financial advancement across borders. In a year that tested global markets and accelerated the shift toward a digital-first economy, Mashreq delivered a strong performance, achieving a net profit before tax of AED8.3 billion.

This outcome reflects the strength of our strategy, the trust of our clients, and the enduring relevance of our role in the UAE’s evolving financial landscape.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on advancing innovation, expanding our international reach, and embedding sustainability into our long-term agenda. With a strong foundation and a forward-looking vision, Mashreq will continue to empower clients, communities, and economies through inclusive, human-centric and technology-enabled banking.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, commented, “2025 marked another pivotal year in Mashreq’s journey as a digitally advanced, globally connected bank serving clients across some of the world’s most dynamic trade and investment corridors. In a year of continued transformation and growth, we delivered operating income of AED12.6 billion, expanded our total assets by 25% to AED335 billion, and achieved a return on equity of 20%, all while maintaining a cost-to-income ratio of 31%, among the best in the industry.

"Looking to the future, we will continue to deliver responsible growth, deepen our international footprint, and lead with technology and purpose. Our ambition remains to shape the future of banking by empowering clients, communities, and our people to thrive in an increasingly connected world. With resilience and purpose, we are well-positioned to navigate the opportunities and complexities of the year ahead.”