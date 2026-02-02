UAE President, King of Jordan hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed the close fraternal relations between their two countries and joint efforts to expand cooperation in ways that serve the interests of their peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region. In this context, they emphasised the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the unimpeded delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of its people.

They also stressed the need to work towards a just and comprehensive peace in the region, based on the two-state solution, as the only viable foundation for achieving lasting peace and regional stability.

Both leaders underscored the importance of promoting peace and stability across the region and resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, in the interest of all its peoples.