UAE, Azerbaijan discuss enhancing defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in the defence and military fields.

During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed, along with ways to support and develop military cooperation and coordination.

The two sides also exchanged views on relevant regional and international developments, in a manner that contributes to enhance security and stability and serves their shared interests.