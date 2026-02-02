World Governments Summit: Apolitical unveils new tools, resources to support public servants to lead effectively with AI

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Apolitical, the world’s largest online network of public servants, will showcase a suite of new tools, insights and publications designed to support public servants to lead and deliver in the age of AI, at the World Governments Summit 2026 held in Dubai from 3 to 5 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

Apolitical will formally launch the AI Readiness Check in Arabic, hosted on the World Governments Summit Organization website, expanding access to one of the world’s most widely-used tools for public sector AI capability-building.

The AI Readiness Check (ARC) is a simple, six-minute self-assessment with individualized feedback, to help every public servant benchmark their AI readiness.

Since its launch in January 2025, more than 8,000 public servants across the world have completed the AI Readiness Check, making it the world’s largest global dataset on government sector AI capability. As well as Arabic, the tool is available in English, French, Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish.

Building on this dataset, Apolitical has released a new AI Readiness Check Insights Briefing, providing government leaders with learnings on global government AI capabilities.

The new briefing identifies a growing gap between individual adoption and institutional readiness, and offers recommendations to governments and leaders to strengthen AI capabilities in 2026.

These tools and resources sit within the Government AI Campus, a trusted hub for AI excellence in government, supporting 1 million public servants to lead in the age of AI through training, tools, expert-led events and a global peer community. The Government AI Campus is supported by Google.org.

Apolitical will also unveil two exciting new AI tools designed to further support practical, safe and effective AI use in government during the Summit.

Finally, Apolitical’s attendance at the summit also marks the release of Edge 50, an exciting showcase of 50 cutting-edge initiatives pushing the boundaries of what governments can achieve. Released alongside UAE partners Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), the people and projects have been carefully curated from across the world for their originality, interdisciplinary thinking and potential to transform public impact by challenging conventional government logic.

Marking the largest leadership participation in its history, the World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, more than 500 ministers and over 150 governments. The summit will also feature prominent global thought leaders and experts, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

The summit’s agenda features more than 445 sessions and over 450 global speakers including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers and decision makers. Joining these sessions are over 700 CEOs of major corporations, 87 laureates of prestigious global scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize, and over 80 international and regional organisations, global and academic institutions.