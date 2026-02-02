World Laureates Summit: Leading scientists chart path from discovery to impact

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- On the second day of the World Laureates Summit, Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, Fields Medalists, and global academic and clinical leaders convened across nine high-level forums that together traced a clear and unifying arc: fundamental scientific discovery is increasingly shaping medicine, technology, education, governance, and global risk management.

Spanning neuroscience, genetics, life sciences, physics, higher education, healthcare leadership, advanced materials, and nuclear security, discussions consistently bridged fundamental research with real-world application.

From early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease and curative genetic therapies to quantum science, AI-ready education models, patient-centred hospitals, sustainable materials, and international nuclear cooperation, the day emphasized the Summit’s core message—that scientific excellence, when paired with collaboration and responsible governance, is central to addressing humanity’s most complex challenges.

The Six Senses and the Brain Forum opened the day with leading neuroscientists examining how sensory systems interact with brain function and disease. Chaired by Nancy Yuk-Yu Ip, the forum featured Edvard Moser, who detailed how grid cells form the brain’s internal navigation system and highlighted their potential as early biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease, alongside ongoing clinical collaborations. May-Britt Moser expanded on the developmental mechanisms of spatial navigation, suggesting early-life spatial training may influence long-term brain stability. Contributions from Erwin Neher, Ardem Patapoutian, Gregg Semenza, and William G. Kaelin Jr. deepened discussion on synaptic plasticity, mechanosensation, and cellular sensing, with consensus forming around the translational promise of grid-cell research and neural plasticity.

The Genetic Science Forum brought eight leading scientists together to explore advances in genome research and clinical translation. Adrian Woolfson described progress in genome editing for monogenic diseases, signalling a shift from symptomatic to curative treatment. David Klenerman highlighted circulating DNA detection as a powerful tool for early, non-invasive disease screening. Structural insights into genome function were presented by Karolin Luger and Daniela Rhodes, while Jian-Kang Zhu drew connections between plant and human genomics. Craig C. Mello examined RNA’s central role in gene regulation, complemented by perspectives from Zhijian James Chen and Dennis Lo. Ethical governance and equitable access to genome technologies were key themes in the panel discussion.

The Life Sciences” Forum focused on transformative approaches in disease diagnosis and treatment, with ten scientists and clinicians sharing breakthroughs across disciplines. Hongjie Dai presented advances in nanotechnology-based cancer therapies entering clinical trials, while Botond Roska shared clinical results from optogenetic therapies restoring partial vision to blind patients. Avram Hershko discussed therapeutic applications of the ubiquitin-proteasome system. Additional contributions addressed biologics innovation, cancer treatment, organ transplantation. The forum examined both the promise and ethical challenges associated with the ambition of ending disease.

At the Physics Forum, hosted by Duncan Haldane, leading physicists explored quantum science and cosmology. Adam Riess discussed dark matter and neutrino research, forecasting potential direct detection of dark matter within the next three to five years. Arthur B. McDonald examined neutrino oscillations, while Donna Strickland addressed ultrafast laser physics and its relevance to quantum technologies. Peter Zoller highlighted progress in quantum computing and simulation, with additional perspectives from Wolfgang Ketterle and Brian P. Schmidt. Haldane concluded with reflections on one-dimensional quantum materials and Tomonaga-Luttinger Liquid theory.

The University Leaders Forum convened university presidents, scholars, and award winners to address Gen Beta education and innovation in the AI era. John Hopcroft emphasized interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, and lifelong adaptability. Luís Manuel dos Anjos Ferreira and Alojzy Z. Nowak discussed balancing personalization, inclusivity, and societal needs, while Alessio Figalli highlighted mathematics as a cornerstone of robust artificial intelligence. Panels reinforced the importance of cross-university cooperation and educational equity.

Running in parallel, the Hospital Leaders Forum, moderated by Jie He, focused on artificial intelligence, medical innovation, and future hospital governance. Jonathan M. Morris outlined governance models that balance medical quality, patient experience, and operational efficiency. Tae Won Kim and Xiaojian Wu shared insights into research translation and smart hospital systems, with panel discussions emphasizing patient-centred, globally connected healthcare models.

The Carbon Materials Forum, chaired by Konstantin Novoselov, examined the path from fundamental carbon-materials research to industrial application. Novoselov highlighted advances in two-dimensional materials, while Rahul R. Nair focused on sustainable synthesis techniques. Andre Geim emphasized the role of carbon materials in clean energy and industrial upgrading.

The day concluded with the Nuclear Physics Forum, moderated by David J. Gross, addressing nuclear risk prevention, energy security, and international cooperation. Karen Astrid Hallberg discussed global nuclear risk governance, while Gross linked advances in nuclear physics to improved safety and monitoring. Martin Hellman underscored the need for shared standards and information exchange. The forum reinforced the role of science-led cooperation in ensuring the peaceful and secure use of nuclear technology.