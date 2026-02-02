Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets First Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, has met Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint military and defence cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan. They exchanged views on areas of military training and the development of relations in the security field, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting comes within the framework of the two friendly countries' keenness to further develop bilateral military and defence cooperation.