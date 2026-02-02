Salem bin Abdulrahman witnesses launch of Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity

SHARJAH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, witnessed the launch of the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity (SICFAB), organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), at Sharjah Safari on Monday morning.

More than 180 international experts and researchers in environmental sciences and biodiversity will participate in the forum, which runs until February 5. This year’s focus is on marine ecosystems and invasive and alien species, including seabirds, providing a platform for exchanging ideas, scientific experiences, and strengthening regional and international cooperation.

Aisha Rashid Dimas, Chairperson of EPAA, highlighted that the forum marks a significant milestone in Sharjah’s environmental journey, celebrating its silver jubilee. She noted that SICFAB has been instrumental in promoting biodiversity protection, building knowledge, and fostering cooperation across the Arabian Peninsula.

Dimas emphasised that the forum has made environmental protection and biodiversity preservation a strategic priority. Over the years, SICFAB has gathered over 200 experts and launched programmes to study marine incidents, assess the Red List status of reptiles and amphibians, update conservation statuses, and provide advanced training in monitoring, rehabilitation, scientific publishing, and communication.

For this edition, the forum emphasizes proactive protection through scientific risk assessment, early-warning monitoring systems, and rapid-response mechanisms to maintain ecosystem resilience and reduce biodiversity loss. It also stresses regional capacity-building, investment in knowledge, and cross-border cooperation, with special attention to marine and coastal birds and long-term monitoring.

The opening day featured intensive scientific sessions on topics such as invasive species, marine accidents, and the global re-evaluation of sea snakes in the IUCN Red List. Specialised student workshops were also held to support the development of future researchers in biodiversity conservation.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi toured the environment-focused exhibition accompanying the forum and visited Sharjah Safari. Attendees also viewed a visual presentation showcasing wildlife and EPAA’s conservation efforts.