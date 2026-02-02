talabat excutives participate in high-level dialogues at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, today announced its participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, taking place from 3–5 February in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

Senior talabat executives will contribute to high-level discussions on the future of retail, mobility, and digital lifestyles in emerging economies.

talabat’s participation reflects its role in shaping how digital platforms support everyday life at scale - connecting infrastructure, technology, and consumer experience across food, retail, and mobility.

Toon Gyssels, CEO of talabat, will speak in the session Design Digital Lifestyles: From Infrastructure to Experience, exploring how emerging markets can leapfrog legacy systems to build seamless, inclusive digital ecosystems.

Wassim Makarem, Chief Retail Officer, will join the Future of Retail and Luxury roundtable, focusing on AI-driven personalization, omnichannel models, and the role of retail as an economic and cultural growth engine.

May Youssef, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, will participate in the Future of Mobility roundtable, addressing the governance and safety frameworks required to scale intelligent, connected, and sustainable mobility ecosystems.

Through its presence at WGS 2026, talabat will share insights on how digital platforms can meaningfully support daily life while enabling inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Marking the largest leadership participation in its history, the World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, more than 500 ministers and over 150 governments. The summit will also feature prominent global thought leaders and experts, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

The summit’s agenda features more than 445 sessions and over 450 global speakers including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers and decision makers. Joining these sessions are over 700 CEOs of major corporations, 87 laureates of prestigious global scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize, and over 80 international and regional organisations, global and academic institutions.