Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi witnesses signing of MoU between School of Calligraphy & Ornamentation, SOAS University of London

FUJAIRAH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, witnessed today at his office in the Emiri Court the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation in Fujairah and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London. This agreement marks the beginning of an academic collaboration to launch a specialised programme in manuscript arts that combines theoretical study with practical application, in accordance with the highest academic standards.

The MoU was signed by Dr Esra Al Hamal, Managing Director of the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation in Fujairah, and Professor Adam Habib, Director of SOAS University of London.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of cultural partnerships in enhancing the arts and culture sector in Fujairah, fostering the exchange of expertise, and elevating creative practices, particularly in the preservation and promotion of Arab-Islamic heritage and its diverse artistic traditions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for intellectual and developmental projects that advance cultural work and position Fujairah as a leading centre for creativity, arts, and culture.

The memorandum stipulates that the two parties collaborate to offer two academic degrees: a Postgraduate Diploma in Manuscript Arts and a Master of Arts in Manuscript Arts. The programme is designed to allow students to complete a one-year diploma or continue for a second year to obtain a master’s degree, depending on their academic aspirations and learning progress.

The programme includes practical courses on traditional Arabic calligraphy, geometric and floral ornamentation, bookbinding, and miniature painting, alongside theoretical courses on manuscript cultures and the Arabic and Islamic history of manuscripts. The programme will commence in September 2026 and is exclusively designed for the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation, offered only in Fujairah.

The curriculum aims to preserve manuscript heritage by combining specialised theoretical knowledge with precise traditional skills, thereby preparing a generation capable of understanding and producing manuscripts in accordance with their historical and artistic principles.

This programme also offers a unique opportunity for graduates in graphic design, advertising, architecture, conservation and restoration, library sciences, Arabic language, and other related fields, providing a deeper understanding of the visual language of manuscripts and opening pathways for specialisation in a rare and highly specialised discipline.

Beyond academic knowledge and practical skills, the programme enhances participants’ career prospects, preparing them to work as professional artists and specialised designers, or to pursue higher education, careers in advertising, library services, language centres, and cultural, media, and heritage institutions related to manuscript arts and visual heritage.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a delegation from SOAS University of London.

​