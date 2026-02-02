UAE media delegation visits Kuwait’s Ministry of Information

KUWAIT, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE media delegation today visited Kuwait’s Ministry of Information as part of its official visit programme to Kuwait, organised by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The visit celebrates the deep-rooted fraternal and historical ties between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise across the media sector.

The UAE media delegation, led by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, was received by Turki Abdullah Al Mutairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Radio and Television Sector at Kuwait’s Ministry of Information; Lafi Mohsen Al Subaie, Director General of the News Department at Kuwait’s Ministry of Information; and Bader Mubarak Al Deei, Director General of the Television Department at Kuwait’s Ministry of Information. Discussions focused on strengthening institutional media cooperation and sharing expertise between both countries.

The visit included an extensive tour of the ministry’s facilities, during which the delegation reviewed news studios, archive departments, and television studios, and explored programme production processes through advanced broadcasting facilities, including modern 4K studios.

The delegation was also briefed on the work of production and engineering departments, including editing suites, Studios 800 and 300, and transmission stations, reflecting the advanced technical infrastructure supporting television broadcasting and production operations.

The tour further covered radio facilities, film digitisation units, and film cleaning and restoration sections, alongside a review of the ministry’s digital platforms. The visit offered insights into Kuwait’s approach to preserving media content and advancing digital transformation across the sector.

Commenting on the visit, Mona Ghanem Al Marri said that the tour of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information provided a valuable opportunity to gain first-hand insight into a unique regional media experience. She noted that the facilities and systems reviewed reflect a strong commitment to keeping pace with international best practices in media production, broadcasting, and content preservation.

She added that the visit supports the exchange of expertise and strengthens institutional cooperation between media organisations in the UAE and Kuwait, contributing to the development of the media sector and reinforcing integration between institutions in both countries.

Turki Abdullah Al Mutairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Radio and Television Sector at Kuwait’s Ministry of Information, welcomed the UAE Media Delegation, noting that the visit reflects the depth of the fraternal ties between Kuwait and the UAE, as well as a shared vision for advancing Arab media.

“We are pleased at the Ministry of Information in Kuwait to welcome this distinguished UAE media delegation and to introduce them to our media and technical operations. Such exchanges enhance opportunities for sharing expertise and learning from leading experiences on both sides, while contributing to the development of media content and keeping pace with the rapid changes shaping the sector,” he said.

Lafi Mohsen Al Subaie, Director General of the News Department at Kuwait’s Ministry of Information, stressed the importance of the visit in strengthening cooperation in the news sector and exchanging professional experience, highlighting the role of media as a key pillar in raising public awareness and reinforcing responsible media messaging.

He said: “We value this fraternal visit, which opens wider horizons for cooperation in the news field. We look forward to further professional partnerships that support the development of newsroom practices and enhance the quality of content in a way that serves audiences in both countries.”

Meanwhile, Bader Mubarak Al Deei, Director General of the Television Department at Kuwait’s Ministry of Information, said the tour reflected the shared interest of both sides in exchanging technical and production expertise, affirming Kuwait’s Ministry of Information’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest technologies in production and broadcasting, and to strengthening cooperation with Dubai Media Incorporated.

He said: “This visit forms part of broader efforts to enhance joint media cooperation and exchange knowledge in television production and modern technologies. Kuwait’s Ministry of Information continues to develop its infrastructure and studio capabilities in line with international best practices in the field.”

The UAE media delegation includes more than 100 senior media figures from across the UAE, including heads of media organisations, editors-in-chief, writers, journalists, content creators, artists, producers, and influencers. The visit also brings together leading Kuwaiti media professionals, writers, thinkers, and opinion leaders, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening media collaboration and building on their longstanding partnership.