UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome UAE’s guests participating in World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed guests of the UAE participating in the World Governments Summit 2026, which begins tomorrow in Dubai and runs for three days under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 CEOs of leading global corporations, and 87 scientists who are recipients of the Nobel Prize and other prestigious scientific awards, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended a warm welcome to the world leaders, heads of government, thought leaders, and guests participating in the summit, noting that the event has become a vital global forum for coordinating efforts and facilitating constructive dialogue that translates into tangible action for the benefit of all.

The President stressed that the UAE remains firmly committed to building bridges of partnership and cooperation, serving as a facilitator of diplomatic dialogue, and actively supporting international efforts aimed at promoting peace and prosperity and addressing the needs of individuals and communities around the globe. He noted the importance of international cooperation and collective action in addressing global challenges and opportunities, and the need for governments to work together in prioritising future stability and prosperity for all.

Inspiring new hope for the world

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted that the UAE is honoured to welcome the world, opening its doors to representatives from 150 governments, including heads of state and government, as well as global thought leaders, at the World Governments Summit 2026. He noted that the summit aims to foster collective action to inspire renewed hope amid profound global challenges, expressing confidence that the gathering of decision-makers and scientists could chart a roadmap towards a more equitable and brighter future for all.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added that the UAE firmly believes that those who lead change, rather than wait for it, are best positioned to shape the future. Anticipating and actively steering future developments, he said, was an investment in sustainable progress and prosperity, while governments today carry an unprecedented responsibility to design innovative systems capable of guiding societies safely through rapid global shifts and major transformations.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid concluded by acknowledging the significant geopolitical, economic and technological challenges facing the world, while reaffirming confidence that human resolve remains stronger than any obstacle. He emphasised that solidarity, convergence and the sharing of knowledge are the greatest assets, underscoring that true success is inclusive and empowers everyone.

This year, the World Governments Summit features an expanded, dynamic agenda comprising more than 445 sessions, with over 450 global figures including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers and decision-makers.

The summit’s agenda highlights five key themes: Global Governance and Effective Leadership; Societal Wellbeing and Building Capacities; Economic Prosperity and Strategic Investments; Urban Future and Evolving Demographics; Future Realities and Emerging Frontiers.

The World Governments Summit 2026 will feature 25 global forums highlighting the most prominent trends across vital sectors closely linked to the future of humanity, alongside more than 45 ministerial and high-level meetings. These include the Arab Finance Ministers Meeting, the Arab Youth Ministers Meeting, the World Councils Meeting for Sustainable Development Goals, a ministerial meeting to discuss the next generation of future governments, a meeting on the future of retail and consumer experience, a meeting on the future of sport, and a meeting on the future of tourism.

The summit will also host specialised forums organised by international governments, including a high-level meeting by the Government of Uzbekistan; the New Ecuador Forum (attended by the President of Ecuador); a bilateral dialogue on AI with Kazakhstan and South Korea; and the Kuwait-UAE Economic Forum.

Several strategic meetings and conferences by international organisations will be held during the summit this year. These include the high-level Investment Roundtable for Latin America & the Caribbean, in collaboration with IFC; the Arab Public Administration Forum; the 10th International Cooperation Conference (ACS) Roundtable; a closed session on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Enhancing Countries’ Preparedness, in collaboration with the IMF; the Future of Aviation Roundtable, in partnership with ICAO; the OECD-EU High Level Dialogue; and the Latin American Center for Development Administration (CLAD) Governing Board High-Level Meeting.

In addition to planned forums and meetings, the summit will issue 36 strategic reports in cooperation with international knowledge partners, and will launch the third edition of the Global Ministers Survey.

Honours at this year’s World Governments Summit include the Best Minister Award, presented in partnership with PwC; the Most Reformed Government Global Award, in collaboration with EY; the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development, held in collaboration with UN-Habitat and Dubai Municipality; as well as the Global Teacher Prize, in partnership with the Varkey Foundation.