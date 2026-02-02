Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Latvia at World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of Latvia, on the preliminary day of the World Governments Summit 2026. The Summit will officially commence tomorrow under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ and will run for three days.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Also attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The meeting reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Latvia and explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across key sectors, particularly in economic and trade relations, with the aim of advancing shared interests and opening new avenues for partnership between the two countries.

Discussions also covered a number of priority topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit 2026, reflecting the Summit’s goals of fostering intergovernmental collaboration through high-level dialogues and the exchange of best practices in governance and development.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Latvia’s participation in the Summit, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing future global challenges.

Evika Siliņa highlighted the strength of cooperation between Latvia and the UAE and emphasised the World Governments Summit’s significance as a global platform for dialogue aimed at driving positive change and future-ready governments.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives from more than 150 governments, more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 chief executives from leading global companies, and 87 Nobel Prize laureates and recipients of other prestigious scientific awards, with total participation exceeding 6,250 attendees.