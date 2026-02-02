Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Bhutan at World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, met with Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, on the preliminary day of the World Governments Summit 2026. The Summit will commence tomorrow under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ and will run for three days, marking the largest participation of leaders in its history.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

H.H.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Tshering Tobgay and the Bhutanese delegation participating in the World Governments Summit 2026.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Prime Minister of Bhutan reviewed the strong relations between the UAE and Bhutan across various fields, as well as ways to further strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of both nations.

The meeting, which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, reviewed the visions and objectives of the World Governments Summit as one of the world’s most influential forums, playing a key role in shaping the future and advancing proactive initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of integrating international efforts to accelerate sustainable development and strengthen cooperation among governments worldwide.

Tshering Tobgay praised the UAE’s development journey and its vital role in promoting international cooperation, underscoring the importance of the World Governments Summit as a unique annual platform that brings together decision-makers, senior officials and experts from around the world to develop shared visions for addressing global challenges.

The World Governments Summit 2026 is witnessing the largest leadership participation in its history, bringing together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers and representatives from more than 150 governments. The Summit is also hosting global thought leaders and experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.

The Summit features more than 445 sessions with contributions from over 450 global figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers. It features more than 700 CEOs of leading global institutions and companies, 87 Nobel laureates and recipients of other prestigious scientific awards, and representatives from over 80 international and regional organisations, global institutions, and academic bodies.