UAE media delegation concludes visit to Kuwait

KUWAIT, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE media delegation concluded its visit to Kuwait with the ‘UAE–Kuwait Media Celebration’, organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The event was also attended by Dr. Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, Kuwait’s Minister of Health and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, along with leading media figures from both countries, highlighting the strong fraternal ties and close media cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi said that ties between the media sectors of Kuwait and the UAE reflect a strong model of Arab cooperation, grounded in a long history of coordination and professional integration. He commended the Dubai Press Club for organising the UAE–Kuwait Media Celebration, noting that such initiatives play an important role in strengthening institutional ties among media organisations and broadening avenues for the exchange of expertise.

Mona Ghanem AlMarri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC said that Kuwaiti media is one of the key players in Gulf and Arab region, playing a leading role in shaping the media landscape. She noted that professional relationships between media professionals in the UAE and their Kuwaiti counterparts were established long ago and continue today within a framework of partnership and collaboration.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the DPC said that hosting the UAE–Kuwait Media Celebration underscores the Club’s commitment to fostering dialogue and media cooperation with Kuwait. She noted that Kuwaiti media professionals have long been active partners in the Club’s initiatives, including the Arab Media Summit and Arab Media Awards, which were launched 25 years ago.

The agenda of the UAE media delegation included visits to several Kuwaiti media institutions, including the Ministry of Information of Kuwait.

The programme of the visit included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Media Incorporated, and the Ministry of Information – Kuwait Television to boost joint media production, share expertise, and develop high-quality content. The event also included a panel discussion organised by the Dubai Media Incorporated Dubai Media Youth Council in cooperation with the Kuwait Ministry of Information Youth Council, titled ‘Media and the Voice of Youth: The UAE and Kuwait’. The session explored the role of young people in media, and ways to empower them to contribute to content development, and reinforce their presence across the digital media landscape.

The event also featured a musical operetta dedicated to Kuwait, with lyrics by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The musical reflected the depth of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, and conveyed messages of appreciation and pride, highlighting shared values and common aspirations. The musical was directed by Fayssal bin Sahli and Khalid bin Sahli, with music by national composer Mohammed Al Ahmad, and produced by Dubai Media Incorporated.

The UAE delegation participating in the celebration comprised more than 100 senior media leaders and figures from across the country, alongside prominent artists, producers, heads of media and press institutions, newspaper editors in chief, writers, journalists, content creators and influencers.