Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Kuwaiti FM by phone; discusses fraternal ties

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah to congratulate him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed his best wishes to the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister for success in carrying out his duties, and expressed his keenness to work closely with him in a manner that contributes to strengthening the longstanding fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The UAE top diplomat affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historic ties that bind the UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait, noting the care and attention they receive from the leaderships of both countries, and their shared commitment to reinforcing these relations and expanding prospects for cooperation in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly nations.