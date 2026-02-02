Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwaiti businessmen attending UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with a number of Kuwaiti businessmen taking part in the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum, held in Dubai today as part of the ‘UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week, which celebrates the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the preparatory day for the World Governments Summit 2026.

His Highness met with businessmen from the Al Osaimi, Al Roudhan, Al Razouqi, Al Bahar, Al Kharafi, Al Rifai, Al Hasawi, AlSayer, Bukhamseen and Alshaya families.

The meeting highlighted the historical ties and cooperation between the UAE and the State of Kuwait, with particular focus on the early role played by Kuwaiti businessmen in the UAE’s economic landscape, both before and after the founding of the Union.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that UAE-Kuwait relations are deeply rooted in history and represent a unique model of fraternal ties between nations. He noted that Kuwaiti nationals have been partners in the UAE’s success stories from the very beginning, contributing their knowledge, expertise, and steadfast support to laying the foundations of comprehensive development.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Our celebration of the ‘UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week is a message of gratitude and loyalty, reflecting the depth of the bond between our two peoples and our appreciation for Kuwait’s remarkable support and contributions to the UAE’s development. These events are not merely a celebration, but a manifestation of a solid partnership based on mutual trust, shared destiny, and a common history that we hold with pride and honour.”

He added: “Trade has never been just an exchange of goods; it has been a bridge of connection, an expression of trust, and a path to building relations among the people of the Gulf. Kuwaiti merchants were present in UAE markets from the early stages, as partners in business, and as friends through life’s challenges.”

Vital contributions

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also praised the contributions of Kuwaiti businessmen who chose the UAE as the home for their businesses and investments, emphasising that the success of these partnerships reflects the UAE’s open economic environment and embodies a practical model of Gulf integration based on trust and sustainable cooperation.

Concluding his remarks, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated: “We will continue to strengthen our historical ties so that the UAE and Kuwait continue forward hand in hand, brothers forever. To Kuwait and its people, we say: you are always in our hearts, and our partnership remains enduring and renewed across generations.”

Attending Kuwaiti businessmen expressed their pleasure at meeting H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and affirmed their appreciation of the strong relations between the UAE and Kuwait. They noted that ‘UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week embodies the enduring historical bonds between the two peoples and reinforces opportunities for cooperation and integration across various fields.