Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 377 participants from 17 international government leadership programmes

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of 377 participants from 45 countries who took part in 17 international government leadership programmes.

Organised by the UAE Government, the programmes reflect its commitment to strengthening global partnerships under the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Programme.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, believes in the importance of knowledge-sharing and strengthening international cooperation to empower future governments and enhance the quality of life for people worldwide.

His Highness emphasised that this vision is embodied in the mission of the World Governments Summit, which focuses on improving government performance, driving societal prosperity, and designing a better future for the next generation.

H.H.Sheikh Mohammed stated: “The UAE’s future-forward strategic vision is rooted in building bridges of cooperation and forging global partnerships to meet humanity’s aspirations for a better future. By providing platforms for meaningful dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, we aim to modernise government and empower a new generation of leaders with the tools to navigate the future.”

His Highness added: “The continued achievements in government knowledge exchange, initiated through the World Governments Summit, are a source of pride for the UAE and its regional and global partners. They are the result of productive international cooperation that manifests today in the graduation of distinguished government leaders from 45 countries, who are capable of making a positive impact in their communities.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit.

Diversity of programmes

The ceremony took place during the World Governments Summit 2026, and it marked the graduation of participants in the Global Government Leadership Programme in collaboration with the UAE Government Leaders Programme, the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Nigeria, the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Indonesia, the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Lebanon, the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Brazil, the Africa and Asia Leadership Programme, the Latin America and Caribbean Leadership Programme and the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Montenegro.

Graduates also included participants in the International Health Leadership Programme in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the International Energy Leadership Programme, the International Education Leadership Programme in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the International Tourism Leadership Programme in collaboration with Dubai College of Tourism, the International Finance Leadership Programme in cooperation with Emirates Institute of Finance, the International Artificial Intelligence Leadership Programme, delivered with Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the International Security, Safety and Crisis Management Leadership programme, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the International Advanced Technology and Cybersecurity Programme, and Shaping the Future Programme in cooperation with Dubai Future Academy.