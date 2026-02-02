Mohammed bin Rashid tours World Governments Summit, reviews innovative solutions at government pavilions

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured events and pavilions held at the World Governments Summit 2026 on its preliminary day, ahead of its official opening on Tuesday under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The World Governments Summit 2026 will run for three days, marking the largest participation of leaders in its history.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed toured a number of government pavilions, where he was briefed on innovative projects and solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency, accelerating growth across vital development sectors, and advancing sustainable development and prosperity.

Also accompanying His Highness during the tour were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the World Governments Summit has become the world’s leading global platform for designing proactive policies and shaping future directions, enabling governments to respond with agility and efficiency to rapid global changes, and to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and prosperity.

His Highness said: “Government innovation remains the most effective path to meeting people’s aspirations. The UAE has succeeded in building a resilient model of governance grounded in high-impact solutions to global challenges, placing creative thinking at the core of national strategies to ensure sustainable development and excellence across key sectors.”

Record Participation

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. The Summit also hosts over 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, alongside more than 700 chief executives of leading global corporations, with total participation exceeding 6,250 attendees.

The preliminary day featured a series of high-level forums and ministerial meetings, including the Arab Fiscal Forum, the Arab Young Leaders Meeting, the Arab Youth Leaders Forum, the Kuwait–UAE Economic Forum, and the Latin America and Caribbean Investment Forum.

It also included multiple ministerial meetings and roundtable discussions, such as the Ministerial Meeting of Arab Youth Ministers, the GCC Labour Ministers’ Meeting, Accelerating 5X AI Transformation Dialogue, the CEO Dialogue, and the Artificial Intelligence Council Dialogue organised by the Indian Institute of Technology.

Also held as part of the Latin America and Caribbean Investment Forum was the New Era of Family Capital Majlis, and the Frontier Sectors Driving Global South Growth Council.

Discussions take place with broad participation from heads of state, senior government officials, leaders of international organisations, global experts, thought leaders, and executives from major international companies, reinforcing the Summit’s role as a global hub for shaping future-ready governments.