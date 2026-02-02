Mohammed bin Rashid tours World Preservation Lab & BioVault at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, visited the World Preservation Lab and BioVault at the World Governments Summit 2026. The experience is presented by the Museum of the Future, in collaboration with the global biotechnology and genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Also accompanying him during the tour were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed explored the exhibit’s various sections, designed to introduce visitors to the latest scientific innovations and developments aimed at protecting endangered species, restoring extinct species and ecosystems, and conserving natural environments.

The World Preservation Lab and BioVault offers summit participants an immersive audio-visual experience focused on biodiversity protection and environmental awareness about locally endangered species and global environmental challenges. The exhibit features six stages demonstrating revival processes for species such as the Tasmanian tiger (thylacine), the dodo, and the mammoth, using 3D-printed skeletal models, holographic projections, and dynamic lighting and special effects.

The BioVault, one of the exhibit’s key features, functions as a secure repository for cells and genetic material from endangered species. It aims to safeguard biodiversity and support future efforts to revive species and maintain healthy ecosystems worldwide.

The World Preservation Lab and BioVault at the summit highlights the importance of knowledge partnerships, international cooperation, and the integration of cutting-edge science and technology in addressing environmental challenges. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing scientific solutions that respond to both current and future biodiversity and environmental needs.