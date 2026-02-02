Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Young Arab Leaders Forum

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, today attended the Young Arab Leaders Forum, held as part of the pre-event activities for the World Governments Summit 2026.

The Forum brought together prominent Arab leaders and influential figures from the fields of economic development, entrepreneurship, government leadership, sports, culture and the arts.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the organisation of the Young Arab Leaders Forum reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s commitment to supporting and empowering Arab youth, strengthening their role in development and in shaping the future through investment in human capital, and through the development of leadership capabilities equipped with the vision and skills needed to keep pace with rapid economic and technological transformations.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Forum’s key topics and discussions, which focused on the current state of Arab youth, the most significant challenges and future opportunities they face, and the role of young leaders in actively contributing to the development of Arab societies and enhancing their readiness for the future.

The Forum’s agenda featured a series of keynote and panel discussions delivered by 15 speakers, offering insights into the current reality of Arab youth and the promising opportunities ahead. Discussions also highlighted key challenges facing young people today and explored practical pathways to overcome them, with a focus on preparing Arab youth to navigate future transformations.

The Young Arab Leaders network currently includes more than 700 young Arab men and women from across the region. It aims to foster impactful dialogue on empowering Arab youth across diverse fields and harnessing their vast potential and capabilities to advance their communities.