UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, met today to review bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation to support shared development priorities.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Tshisekedi’s working visit to the UAE. His Highness welcomed President Tshisekedi and noted that ties between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have seen consistent growth in recent years, particularly in economic, investment, and trade fields. He added that the UAE places strong importance on strengthening development partnerships across Africa to foster shared prosperity.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and seizing all opportunities to drive progress and secure a brighter future for their peoples.

The two leaders also discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. They emphasised the importance of promoting peace and stability, both regionally and globally, for the benefit of all nations. In this context, His Highness highlighted that the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s UN Security Council membership, which began in January, presents a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation between the two countries in support of regional and international peace.