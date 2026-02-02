Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches 'Contributions of Muslim Scholars' initiative to safeguard shared human cultural heritage

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has launched the “Contributions of Muslim Scholars” initiative in response to directives from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to highlight the civilisational role of Muslim scholars across the ages.

The initiative aims to showcase the pioneering scientific contributions of Islamic civilisation and the role Muslim scholars played in laying the foundations of many modern sciences.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision of safeguarding shared human cultural heritage and extends the cultural message embodied by the Light & Peace Museum at the Centre, positioned as a platform that introduces the world to the depth of Islamic civilisation and its human values.

As part of the initiative, the Centre has rolled out an integrated programme of cultural events and activities, including an exhibition documenting Muslim scholars’ contributions, discussion sessions, a visual cultural series, and activities that enrich Abu Dhabi’s cultural landscape. Through these programmes, the Mosque reinforces its role as a platform of knowledge and civilisation. The launch of the initiative was attended by Dr. Omar Habtour Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat; Dr. Sab’a Salem Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Fatwa; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives; His Excellency Emilio Benjumea Gutiérrez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE; Kamal R. Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE; along with a number of specialists, enthusiasts, and school students. The event marked the inauguration of the initiative’s first theme, titled “Astronomy and Mathematics,” which spans three months and highlights the pioneering role of Muslim scholars in these fields, offering an enriching knowledge-based experience for visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds.

On the occasion, Dr Yousif Alobaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said: “The launch of the Contributions of Muslim Scholars initiative is in line with the wise vision of our leadership, and embodies the Centre’s commitment to its cultural and knowledge role in strengthening concepts of cultural identity and deepening awareness of the essence of Islamic culture and what it has offered in human and scientific contributions that played a pivotal role in building human civilisation. The initiative reflects the Centre’s keenness to highlight the bright image of Islamic culture and to introduce its openness and scientific depth in ways that enrich the experience of visitors from different cultures.”

He added: “The initiative’s activities were designed to bring together knowledge content, innovative presentation methods and interactive experiences, in a way that strengthens civilisational communication, aligns with the UAE’s vision of safeguarding intellectual heritage and connecting generations with the elements of their Islamic culture and its values, and does so by re-reading Islamic scientific history as a renewed source of inspiration that stimulates research and innovation. It also affirms knowledge as a bridge for convergence between civilisations and a tool for building a more hopeful and future.”

The exhibition enables visitors to explore landmark scientific contributions by Muslim scholars in astronomy and mathematics through rare manuscripts and artefacts that serve as historical testimony to Islamic scientific heritage. It offers an interactive, multimedia-supported experience featuring notable items including: Nihayat al-Idrak fi Ma‘rifat al-Ajram al-Samawiyyah by Qutb al-Din al-Shirazi; Khulasah Wafiyah li-Utruhat fi ‘Ilm al-Falak wa al-Riyadiyyat by Nasir al-Din al-Tusi; an Arabic celestial globe from the Borgia Museum in Velletri; a qibla compass, “Da’irat al-Mu‘adil”, dated 1298 AH; and the “al-Rub‘ al-Mujib” instrument dated 1136 AH, among the oldest crafted by Muhammad bin Ahmad al-Battuti.

The Centre said the exhibition will continue to introduce new scientific themes in the coming periods to explore how Islamic culture helped pave the way for a scientific renaissance whose influence continues globally to this day.

A cultural discussion session was held, highlighting multiple aspects of Islamic scientific heritage through presentations delivered by a select group of specialists and experts. Adnan Al-Rais — Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre — presented the first theme, “UAE Achievements in Astronomy and Space Sciences”.

Professor Mashhoor Ahmad Salameh delivered the second presentation, titled “The Golden Age of Astronomy and Mathematics in Islamic Civilisation”.

The session concluded with a third presentation by Professor Masoud Idris, Professor of Islamic History and Civilisation at the University of Sharjah and Director of the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Sciences among Arabs and Muslims, titled: “Astronomy and Mathematics: A Bridge Between Civilisational Heritage and Modern Sciences”, drawing on Islamic manuscripts in astronomy and mathematics. The Centre will continue to organise cultural discussion sessions under the initiative, in support of its civilisational message.

In parallel with the launch of the initiative, the Centre released the first episode of the “Contributions of Muslim Scholars” series, produced for the occasion. The opening episode serves as an entry point, introducing the initiative and its civilisational messages and values, while highlighting its first phase focused on the contributions of Muslim scholars in astronomy and mathematics. The Centre will continue producing and publishing episodes to showcase the role of Islamic civilisation in advancing scientific knowledge across history, highlight the pioneering role Muslim scholars played in diverse scientific fields, and document their civilisational legacy in a contemporary, engaging format designed for all audiences.

The series is produced by highly skilled Emirati teams at the Centre, who have used artificial intelligence capabilities in design and production to ensure efficiency and quality, reflecting the core idea and civilisational messages of the episodes. This includes portraying a narrator character representing Emirati identity, alongside scenes that reflect the cultural and historical dimension of Islamic civilisation, blending the spirit of past and present through narrative storytelling.

The exhibition’s location in the Dome of Peace offers visitors the opportunity to enrich their experience by visiting the Light & Peace Museum, which provides a comprehensive glimpse into Islamic civilisation and its intellectual and artistic output across the ages, through rare artefacts and interactive experiences that employ the latest technologies. The visitor journey is complemented by the 360-degree “Diya” experience, which uses sound and light to deliver an immersive and inspiring sensory encounter.

In this context, the Centre noted that the initiative’s exhibition extends its wider cultural efforts, as part of a programme of permanent and temporary exhibitions that reinforce the Mosque’s position as a global hub for cultural dialogue — including “Hajj: A Journey in Memory”, “Al-Andalus: History and Civilisation”, and “Islamic Coins: A History Unveiled”.

Visits to the “Contributions of Muslim Scholars” exhibition are available during the Mosque’s official visiting hours: Saturday to Thursday from 9:00am to 9:00pm; and Fridays from 9:00am to 12:00pm, and from 3:00pm to 9:00pm. The public can view the agenda of events and accompanying activities via the Centre’s website www.szgmc.gov.ae, and through its Instagram platform @szgmc_ae.