French official highlights Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as pillar of UAE–France academic cooperation

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Corinne Borel, Head of the Research and Innovation Strategy Department at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, said the France - UAE forum for Research and Innovation reflects the depth of the growing partnership between the two countries, particularly in higher education, scientific research and innovation. She highlighted Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as a leading model of bilateral academic cooperation.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the forum, which opened today at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Dr Borel expressed her pleasure at participating in the event and commended the UAE’s efforts to foster an enabling environment for innovation.

She praised the role of UAE academic and research institutions in building a knowledge-based economy, noting that the forum demonstrates a shared commitment to translating scientific cooperation into tangible research projects with economic and societal impact.

Dr Borel noted that scientific cooperation between the UAE and France spans more than 50 years, encompassing fields such as education, space, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and is currently gaining renewed momentum in line with both countries’ strategic priorities.

She stressed that research and innovation are central to future scientific and technological development, adding that international cooperation in this area has become a necessity in the face of global challenges.

She concluded that the forum provides an effective platform for strengthening collaboration between researchers, institutions and companies, paving the way for joint research projects that convert scientific outputs into practical applications and innovative products, supporting sustainable development and enhancing the global competitiveness of both countries.