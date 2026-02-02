Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 20th Nabati Poetry Festival

SHARJAH, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Monday the launch of the 20th edition of the Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival, which runs from 2 to 9 February, with the participation of more than 70 poets, alongside a select group of critics and media professionals from across the Arab world. The festival is being held at the Cultural Palace.

The Ruler of Sharjah honoured poets Saeed Boulahaj Al Rumaithi and Ali Jumaa Al Suwaidi in recognition of their cultural and literary efforts in the field of Nabati poetry, and their distinguished contributions to preserving the authentic poetic heritage, strengthening its presence within the cultural landscape, and enriching the literary scene with works that embody national identity and societal values.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan and attendees viewed a presentation highlighting the journeys of the two poets honoured in this edition, showcasing key literary milestones and their contributions to the broader cultural sphere of Nabati poetry. Through the presentation, the two poets expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for honouring them and for his continued support of poets.

The Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival represents a prominent cultural event that brings together poets, critics, and audiences, contributing to the development of the Nabati poem and enhancing its presence as a living memory of the nation and identity. The festival reaffirms the status of Nabati poetry within Emirati society, highlights the uniqueness of cultural identity, and seeks to explore its aesthetic dimensions while documenting the Emirati, Gulf, and Arab poetic scene.

The current edition of the festival offers a diverse and distinguished programme of activities, including the organisation of eight poetry evenings, among them a critical seminar discussing the literary journeys of the two honoured poets. The festival will also take its events to the cities of Al Dhaid and Kalba, reflecting geographical and cultural diversity, and enabling participants to explore the cultural, heritage, and historical character of the two cities.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Head of the Amiri Diwan; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority; Dr Mansoor bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Hamad Ali Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; in addition to a number of senior officials, poets, and media professionals.