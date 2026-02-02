Abdullah bin Zayed receives Egyptian FM; reviews fraternal ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen them, particularly in areas that support the development objectives of both countries.

During the meeting, the UAE top diplomat affirmed the depth of the fraternal ties with Egypt and the shared keenness to advance and develop prospects for joint cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two brotherly nations and brings prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Gaza Strip, underscoring the importance of supporting the objectives of the 'Board of Peace' and implementing the plan of US President Donald Trump across all its stages.

They further discussed the importance of supporting the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and intensifying regional and international efforts to ensure the unimpeded and sufficient delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to the Strip to meet the urgent needs of its people.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.