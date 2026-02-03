Dubai Residential REIT delivers AED1.28 billion in net profit during 2025

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Residential REIT has announced its financial results for the full year ending on 31st December, 2025 (FY25), reporting that net profit before changes in the fair value of investment property increased by 14.5 percent to AED1.28 billion.

Dubai Residential REIT delivered revenue of AED1.95 billion in 2025, representing a 9.0 percent increase year-on-year (YoY).

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.2 percent to AED1.49 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA margin strengthened to 76.4 percent from 72.3 percent.

Asset values increased in line with the stronger operating profile and market fundamentals. Gross asset value rose by 8.8 percent to AED23.54 billion, while net asset value increased by 12.6 percent to AED22.05 billion.

Average occupancy rate increased by 1.7 percentage points to 98.3 percent, while average revenue per leased unit rose to AED53,524, and average revenue per leased gross leasable area increased to AED56.5 per square foot. With the number of residential units remaining steady at 35,700 and gross leasable area broadly unchanged, this performance reflects continued demand for well-located residential products, together with disciplined leasing execution and effective renewal management across the portfolio.

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of AED550 million (4.2 fils per unit) for the second half of 2025, payable in April 2026, subject to unitholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 9th March 2026.