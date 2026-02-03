UAE’s First Robotic SEEG Procedure Performed at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully performed the UAE’s first robotic-assisted stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) procedure, marking a significant milestone in the diagnosis and management of complex epilepsy.

Building on the success of the UAE’s first non-robotic SEEG procedure performed at the hospital last year, this latest advancement brings precision to further elevate the safety, efficiency, and accuracy of epilepsy diagnostics. The hospital has completed three procedures, since adopting the robotic technique, demonstrating the growing clinical impact of this technology

Traditionally, epilepsy diagnostics has relied on a frame-based method, where a rigid head frame is fixed to the patient’s skull to guide electrode placement, a process that can be uncomfortable and time consuming.

The innovative robot-assisted SEEG procedure is a minimally invasive diagnostic technique that helps locate the origin of epileptic seizures deep within the brain. It involves implanting thin electrodes directly into targeted areas of the brain to monitor electrical activity and identify the seizure onset zone.

This method offers a safer, faster, and more precise alternative, resulting in reduced patient discomfort, quicker recovery time, and surgical precision for better outcomes.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Bringing the robotic SEEG procedure to the UAE is more than just adopting new technology. We are giving people with epilepsy access to safer, more precise diagnostics that can change the course of their care. Innovation in neurology is advancing rapidly, and investing in technologies like this helps us understand the brain in ways we could not before. This milestone reflects our commitment to providing the most advanced patient-centred care and reinforces our role in shaping the future of minimally invasive neurological treatment.”

Dr. Florian Roser, Chief Medical Officer and Institute Chief of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “The Robotic SEEG procedure represents a smarter and smoother approach to epilepsy diagnostics. It allows us to tailor our approach to each patient’s unique brain anatomy, improving accuracy and efficiency while supporting better-informed treatment planning.”