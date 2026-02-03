UAE marks National Environment Day with sustainability achievements

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will tomorrow mark the 29th National Environment Day, renewing its efforts to promote sustainability principles and protect the environment through pioneering initiatives and solutions that safeguard natural resources, enhance biodiversity, and encourage eco-friendly practices.

The UAE has adopted an integrated policy approach to strengthen environmental sustainability, incorporating several strategies and initiatives, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017–2050, and the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031.

Since the beginning of this year, the UAE has launched a wide series of major initiatives and specialised projects in environmental protection, the transition to clean energy, and innovation in green technologies, reinforcing its global position as one of the most committed countries in addressing climate challenges.

The UAE Government has issued a comprehensive package of updated federal laws to support and develop agricultural and veterinary quarantine, protect new plant varieties, and regulate the international trade in endangered animals and plants, to further develop the legislative and regulatory framework governing these vital sectors in accordance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

On the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, the UAE revealed that its installed renewable energy capacity has exceeded 7.7 gigawatts, with projects under implementation expected to raise total capacity to more than 23 gigawatts by 2031, reflecting the rapid pace of transformation in the national energy system.

National consumption efficiency programmes have also contributed to reducing more than 14.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions and achieving financial savings exceeding US$2 billion over five years.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and Mubadala have launched a major new initiative to conserve the dugong and its seagrass habitats in the UAE and four other countries.

The initiative is part of a two-year partnership that will also see the launch of a UAE Conservation Leaders programme supporting early career conservationists in the UAE. Jointly, the Fund and Mubadala are also extending support for two international conservation initiatives across Asia.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced its cooperation with Elite Agro Holding, a trusted global expert in food and agriculture production and development, to launch the first agricultural photovoltaic (AgriPV) project in the MENA region. The project, located at Elite Agro’s Al Foah Farm in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, will serve as a scalable reference model for sustainable farming and renewable energy integration in the region.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has recorded a significant increase in its Sustainable Fisheries Index, reaching 100 percent by the end of 2025, up from 8 percent in 2018.

EAD also launched the Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens initiative. The initiative aims to create coral gardens in the emirate by deploying 40,000 artificial reef modules made of environmentally durable materials and designed in different shapes and sizes to support the growth and reproduction of marine organisms.

The coral gardens will extend over a total area of 1,200 square kilometres in Abu Dhabi’s coastal and deep waters, especially in areas devoid of coral reefs or seagrass habitats.

Several artificial reef modules will also be implanted with live coral reef fragments raised in the coral reef nursery of Abu Dhabi. The fragments are selected from the highly resilient coral species that are tolerant to high marine water temperatures. This will support the coral reefs’ growth, reproduction, and help restore the natural marine ecosystem.

In 2025, the UAE also delivered major advances in environmental sustainability with the launch of the world’s first large-scale "round the clock" gigascale project, combining solar power and battery storage in Abu Dhabi.

In the circular economy, 2025 was marked by waste management company BEEAH announcing plans to develop the Middle East’s first commercial-scale, Hydrogen-from-Waste plant to be located in Al Sajaa, Sharjah, with production capacity set to reach 7 tonnes per day by 2027.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) unveiled the Geospatial Data Platform for Agriculture and Water Resources, which will contribute to reducing the use of groundwater in the agricultural sector by 2 percent and increasing the use of unconventional water resources by 8-13 percent by 2027.