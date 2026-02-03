UAE biodiversity efforts witness qualitative leap: EAD Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), affirmed that the UAE's efforts to protect biodiversity and nature reserves are witnessing a qualitative leap, highlighting the recent expansions in the emirate's network of protected areas.

She noted that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress in October 2025 - directed an increase in the area of nature reserves in Abu Dhabi to reach 20 percent of the emirate’s total area, bringing the total number of protected areas within the Zayed Protected Areas Network to 26, with a total area exceeding 22,000 square kilometres.

The expansion includes the designation of three new terrestrial reserves: Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve, Liwa Groundwater Reservoir Reserve and Ghaf Natural Reserve. It also includes the expansion of the Qasr Al Sarab Reserve and the establishment of two new marine reserves: Abu Al Abyad Marine Reserve and Sir Bani Yas and Desert Islands Marine Reserve. Additionally, the Ras Ghanada Marine Reserve will be expanded.

Al Dhaheri emphasised that this announcement reflects the UAE's commitment to achieving the 2030 Global Biodiversity Framework and the 30x30 initiative to protect 30 percent of the world's land and oceans. It also represents a key component of the implementation of the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031.

She highlighted the crucial role of smart technologies in preserving protected areas and natural habitats. This includes the use of satellites and drones to monitor terrestrial and marine reserves, tracking devices to monitor the movement of species, and EAD's reliance on artificial intelligence to analyse environmental data and predict risks, enabling accurate and rapid decision-making.

She added that, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD, the Agency has implemented several ambitious initiatives globally.

These include the Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens initiative, which aims to deploy 40,000 artificial reef modules made of environmentally durable materials by 2030 across 1,200 square kilometres, and the coral reefs rehabilitation project, which targets to outplant more than four million coral colonies in the emirate’s waters by 2030. Al Dhaheri added that more than 15,000 local Samar trees have been planted in the Jebel Hafeet National Park.