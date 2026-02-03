UAE partnership key to advancing climate resilience in Greater Caribbean: ACS Secretary-General

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ambassador Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), said relations between the United Arab Emirates and the association are excellent, highlighting the UAE’s growing role as a strategic partner for the Greater Caribbean.

Noemí Madrid stated that holding the Association of Caribbean States’ 10th International Cooperation Conference in the framework of the World Governments Summit “clearly demonstrates how much the UAE, as an observer of the association, values its partnership with the Greater Caribbean.”

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Madrid noted that the ACS is a project-implementing entity and is advancing concrete initiatives where cooperation with the UAE can deliver tangible results. These include projects focused on sargassum management, the restoration of mangroves, which are vital for coastal protection, and short sea shipping, all of which directly impact the sustainability of the Caribbean Sea and the livelihoods of people in the region.

She said the association has adopted a 10-year strategic plan extending to 2035, aimed at developing large-scale initiatives that offer the UAE an opportunity to play a leading role in development and climate resilience across the Greater Caribbean. Joint investment in protecting the Caribbean Sea, managing sargassum and preserving mangroves, she added, would generate mutual benefits.

Reflecting on her participation in the World Governments Summit, Espinoza Madrid described it as a valuable global platform that promotes practical multilateralism and real solutions to current global challenges. She said the summit provides the type of framework needed to address pressing issues through cooperation and shared responsibility.

Speaking about her priorities as Secretary-General, a position she has held for one year, Madrid said her focus is on revitalising the association and positioning it as a modern, forward-looking organisation. She underlined the importance of leveraging technological advancements and innovation to deliver concrete results, particularly in protecting the Caribbean Sea for the benefit of the people of the Greater Caribbean.

Espinoza Madrid said the partnership between the UAE and the Association of Caribbean States demonstrates how the country can emerge as a key leader in the Greater Caribbean, as well as in Latin America and the Caribbean. She expressed appreciation for the UAE’s interest in working with the association, noting that its engagement could help shape the region’s development trajectory over the next decade.

She also highlighted the value of the UAE’s experience in renewable energy and climate initiatives, saying the Caribbean region faces recurring environmental challenges, including hurricanes and other natural disasters. Drawing on the UAE’s advanced expertise, she said, can help Caribbean states accelerate progress without repeating years of trial and error.

Looking ahead, Madrid said natural disasters remain the biggest challenge for the Caribbean over the next five to 10 years, as they can reverse development gains. However, she emphasised that improved preparedness, early warning systems and stronger partnerships can help minimise human loss and strengthen resilience, reaffirming the association’s commitment to working closely with partners such as the UAE.