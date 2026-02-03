Khalifa University secures 60 patents in 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology has announced that it was granted 60 patents in 2025, moving ahead of other universities in the UAE, and marking its strongest single-year performance in applied innovation, reflecting the growing scale and maturity of its research-to-impact ecosystem.

The number of granted patents represents a significant increase over recent years, rising from 22 patents in 2023 to 32 in 2024, before reaching 60 in 2025, demonstrating an approximate 173 percent increase over two years. This acceleration highlights Khalifa University’s expanding capacity to translate research outcomes into protected intellectual property aligned with national priorities.

The university’s patent growth reflects sustained investment in applied research with clear pathways to deployment, supporting the UAE’s objectives in advanced technology development, knowledge security, and long-term economic resilience.

Research outputs across areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced materials, healthcare technologies, and sustainability continue to progress from laboratory research into protected, deployable solutions.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “Applied innovation, knowledge protection, and creation of intellectual property (IP) are central to the UAE’s long-term competitiveness.

Khalifa University remains top in the UAE in generating patents in a single year, as we are building research systems that convert discovery into protected capability for the country and the region. This illustrates how patented research at Khalifa University is increasingly translating into deployable solutions and innovation-led enterprises aligned with national priorities.”

This patent momentum builds on a broad and sustained innovation pipeline at Khalifa University. To date, the university has recorded more than 850 invention disclosures, over 800 pending patent applications, and over 350 issued patents, reflecting the depth and continuity of its research translation activity across multiple technology domains.

Recent patented and protectable innovations span areas such as autonomous systems, advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, healthcare technologies, and sustainability-focused solutions, demonstrating the university’s ability to move research from early discovery through to intellectual property protection and real-world application pathways.

This strength is increasingly reflected in downstream commercialisation activity supported by the Khalifa Innovation Centre, a deep-tech incubator, and the Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), the university’s commercial arm, where research-led ventures originating from Khalifa University have progressed into startup formation and international exposure.

Startups showcased at major innovation platforms include Nutrigenics Care, an AI-powered clinical nutrition platform; Deep Forecast, delivering AI-based geospatial intelligence for environmental monitoring; DroneLeaf, developing autonomous AI-driven UAV solutions; and Kumrah AI, a spin-off specialising in neuromorphic vision systems for robotics and industrial inspection. Additional ventures span fields such as medical wearables, rehabilitation technologies, biotechnology, smart city planning, and sustainable agriculture.