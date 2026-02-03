Emirates Post issues 4 commemorative stamp at Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Post, in collaboration with the Emirates Philatelic Association, unveiled a series of four commemorative stamp issues, coinciding with the opening of the Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition.

The initiative reflects Emirates Post’s commitment to promoting knowledge-based specialist hobbies, strengthening the UAE’s presence on the global exhibition map and highlighting the postage stamp as a cultural record and a bridge for civilisational exchange between communities.

The Emirates Philatelic Association has played a significant role in developing philately locally and internationally, strengthening the visibility of UAE stamps through educational activities, exhibitions, and seminars, while fostering strong institutional frameworks that in line with the country’s cultural trajectory.

The first day stamp commemorates the Emirates Philatelic Association’s hosting of the Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition, the first world stamp exhibition of its kind event held in the Arab region and West Asia.

The exhibition welcomes participation from 76 countries, including the United Nations Postal Administration and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), overseeing a dedicated competition for postal administrations. Thousands of rare and valuable stamps from around the world are on display, creating a platform that fosters cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange among collectors and specialised entities.

The second day issue will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP), established in Singapore in 1974 as a non-profit, non-political federation representing philatelic societies across Asia and Australasia.

The stamp will recognise FIAP’s five decades of dedication to promoting philately, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise, strengthening cooperation among member societies, and supporting specialised exhibitions across the region.

The third stamp will mark the centenary of the International Federation of Philately (FIP), founded in 1926 as one of the world’s leading authorities for the development of stamp collecting and for raising the standards of specialised exhibitions worldwide.

The issue will highlight FIP’s evolution from a small group into a global network that today comprises more than 90 member countries and three associate country members. It will also underscore the Federation’s role in endorsing and recognising exhibitions under internationally approved criteria.

Emirates Post will conclude the series with a special commemorative stamp recognising the journey of the Emirates Philatelic Association and its role in advancing philately, strengthening the presence of UAE stamps, and promoting them locally and internationally, while also highlighting the country’s broader cultural progress.

Established under Ministerial Resolution No. (372) dated 24th June 1996, the Association has continued to expand participation, develop the hobby, and encourage the exchange of knowledge and expertise, becoming a specialised community pillar in this field at both local and international levels.

Emirates Post noted that these commemorative stamps exemplify the intersection of postal messaging and cultural expression, reaffirming the postage stamp as a key instrument of the UAE’s soft power. They serve to document key milestones, celebrate partnerships, and convey the national narrative to a global audience of collectors, institutions, and stakeholders.