Supreme Legislation Committee to organise 7th edition of ‘Legislative Week’

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai (SLC) is set to organise the seventh edition of "Legislative Week" from 9th to 11th February 2026, under the theme "Empowering Family and Society: Legislation for a Prosperous Future".

The event will bring together a distinguished group of legal experts, legislators, and specialists from across the legal and legislative fields.

It aims to foster dialogue on the pivotal role of legislation in promoting family and societal stability and in enhancing the overall quality of life.

The first day will feature the "Legislative Conference 2026", which will address five key themes: "The Role of the Legislative System in Strengthening Community and Family Stability", "Empowering Society through Legislation", "Education and Human Capital", "Justice, Social Protection, and Empowerment", and "Health and Quality of Life". The day will also include a forward-looking session titled "The Future".

The second day will host the "Legislative Lab 2026", while the third day will include a virtual workshop on "Behavioural Insights and Legislation".

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the SLC, emphasised that "Legislative Week" serves as a vital platform for exchanging expertise and developing shared visions to strengthen the legislative ecosystem in Dubai.

He added that the event reflects the vision of the wise leadership to establish an integrated and flexible legislative framework, capable of responding to change and anticipating the future.

"This event reaffirms our belief that legislation is not merely a set of legal texts, but a dynamic tool to support sustainable development, safeguard rights and achievements, promote social justice, and reinforce public trust in institutions," Al Muhairi stated.

The themes of this edition align with national priorities in education, healthcare, and social empowerment, which are key pillars for securing a prosperous future for generations to come.

Legislative Week is an annual flagship event organised by the General Secretariat of the SLC. It plays a key role in advancing legislative thinking, enhancing transparency and participation in the law-making process, and reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to fostering a legislative ecosystem that supports sustainable development and is equipped to meet future challenges.