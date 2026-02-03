Khalifa University researchers achieve breakthrough in soil improvement

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced its researchers have developed a cost-effective, sustainable technology to improve sandy soils using nanocellulose fibers extracted from pineapple peel waste to address critical challenges in water scarcity, soil degradation, and food security across arid regions.

The study titled ‘Evaluating nanocellulose from food waste as a functional amendment for sandy soils: Linking fiber structure to water dynamics, soil mechanics, and plant-microbe interactions’ was published in the Journal of Bioresources and Bioproducts, a top 1 percent journal.

It demonstrates how nanocellulose fibers can transform sandy soils into fertile ground by enhancing water retention, mechanical strength, and nutrient availability. Researchers also evaluated how well these fiber-soil mixes resist breakdown over time and how they help retain nutrients for plants.

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa said, “Khalifa University researchers have developed this novel method that can transform arid regions into green areas, illustrating the region-relevant research that aligns with the UAE’s objectives towards achieving food security and tackling water scarcity. This solution could be a boon to the Middle East and North Africa regions, which face severe challenges in soil fertility and water scarcity. This scalable, low-cost solution that leverages local waste streams to restore degraded soils and enable sustainable agriculture, will also benefit the environment and sustainable development.”

The paper was authored by M. Haidar Ali Dali, Dr. Mohamed Hamid Salim, Malak AbuZaid, Maryam Omar Subhi Qassem, Dr. Faisal Al Marzooqi, Dr. Andrea Ceriani, Alessandro Decarlis, Ludovic Francis Dumée, and Blaise Leopold Tardy.

Khalifa University researchers represent the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Food Security and Technology Centre (FSTC), Research and Innovation Centre on CO2 and Hydrogen (RICH), and the Centre for Membrane and Advanced Water Technology (CMAT).