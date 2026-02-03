Abu Dhabi Customs, 'Italian Customs' to advance digital trade facilitation

MILAN, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs and the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency have signed a cooperation document to enhance trade facilitation through secure, efficient, and transparent customs operations, supporting economic growth and strengthening trade and investment relations between the two sides.

The document focuses on fostering innovation, deploying advanced technological solutions, and cooperating on a pilot project for a trusted digital trade corridor to facilitate the movement of goods and enable the real-time, secure exchange of customs data, thereby enhancing bilateral trade efficiency and competitiveness.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Abdulla Ali Al Subousi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Italian Republic, witnessed the announcement of the cooperation document.

It was signed by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Andrea Mazzella, Director of the International Relations Office at the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency, following a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Milan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation and expand strategic partnerships that support economic growth, business development, and investment flows between Abu Dhabi and Italy.

They highlighted the vital role of customs administrations in facilitating cross-border trade and ensuring the smooth movement of shipments through the use of advanced systems, artificial intelligence tools, and reliable data exchange mechanisms, particularly trusted digital trade corridors that enhance efficiency, transparency, and operational integration.

Under the cooperation document, both parties expressed their shared commitment to exchanging expertise and best practices and to pursuing the implementation of joint initiatives to strengthen supply chains, accelerate customs clearance procedures, and support innovation in trade operations.

Al Mansoori said that the cooperation with the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency supports the Government of Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a future-ready economy and reinforce the Emirate’s position as a global hub for trade and investment.

He added that the cooperation demonstrates Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to strengthening international partnerships and establishing sustainable institutional collaboration that advances the customs ecosystem and enables the smooth flow of goods across borders in line with the highest international standards.

Mazzella said, “The signing of this cooperation document underscores the strength of the growing partnership between Italy and the UAE. Close collaboration with Abu Dhabi Customs will support innovation-driven customs cooperation, enhance cross-border trade partnerships, and contribute to the digital transformation of customs administrations globally.”