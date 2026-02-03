Sharjah Executive Council approves Masaar tolls

SHARJAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council meeting at the Ruler's Office on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to reviewing the performance of government departments and agencies, as well as legislation and laws aimed at developing the government work system, improving institutional performance, and enhancing the quality of services provided to support the comprehensive development process in Sharjah.

The Council approved a draft law on the organisation of the Correctional and Punitive Institution in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to set out the institution’s general policy, implement specialised programmes that contribute to achieving security and reform, and preserve the dignity of inmates and protect their rights.

The Council directed that the draft law be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion and completion of its legislative process.

The Council also issued a resolution on traffic tolls in the Emirate of Sharjah, which mandates the conversion of truck toll gates into electronic gates, known as "Masaar". These electronic gates aim to regulate truck movement, facilitate crossing procedures, enhance traffic flow, and improve the efficiency of the transport system, thereby supporting traffic safety and advancing digital transformation in services.