Sharjah Ruler receives UNESCO Director-General

SHARJAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Dr Khaled El Enany, Director-General of UNESCO, on Tuesday at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in the University City.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the Director-General of UNESCO, wishing him success in his duties, highlighting UNESCO's global role in supporting education, science and culture programmes and its major efforts in promoting and consolidating diverse projects in these vital sectors, which are related to sustainable and social development.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah praised the constructive and fruitful cooperation between UNESCO and the Emirate of Sharjah across many cultural fields, and the support provided to its programmes through various activities and events. He also stressed Sharjah's continuous support for cultural and educational work in the Arab and international arenas, affirming Sharjah’s belief in the role of culture and education in the development of societies and working to consolidate culture, identity and belonging in the new generations.

The meeting addressed many topics related to the activation of joint cultural and scientific projects and initiatives between UNESCO and Sharjah, as part of the efforts of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular in the fields of education and knowledge, the preservation of the world's cultural and civilisational heritage, and its transmission to future generations, in addition to knowledge communication, cultural understanding and scientific progress as the foundations for building a better future.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture; Ali Al Haj Al Ali, UAE Representative to UNESCO; and several officials.